Paul Jones thought he had been chatting with a child but in reality he was falling into a trap set by an undercover police officer.

The officer was posing online as an underage schoolgirl called Neve, prosecutor Christopher Evans told Newport Crown Court.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said the 27-year-old Jones’ offer of such a large sum of money was “pure fantasy”.

The defendant was arrested at work and has since lost his job following his offences committed in February.

Jones’ chats with the decoy started with discussions about vampires and French homework before they moved on to sexual topics.

“Would you do something sexual for a lot of money,” he’d asked while himself pretending to be a 16-year-old boy.

When the officer replied, “How much?” the defendant offered £10,000 before upping the price to £100,000.

Jones, of Oak Grove, Rockfield, Monmouth admitted attempting to incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He had no previous convictions.

The defendant’s barrister Hilary Roberts said his client’s offers of money were “nonsense.”

Judge Wynn Morgan agreed. He said: “It was pure fantasy.”

Mr Roberts added: “The defendant wants to apologise for his behaviour and he wants to change his ways.”

The judge replied: “Your client needs help. He has lost his job and his self-respect.”

Turning to Jones, he said: “The person was not real but you didn’t know that.

“It could just as well have been a real person. Your conduct is extremely concerning.

“However, you have never been in trouble before and the consequences of this have been catastrophic for you.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order.

Jones must complete an accredited sex offender programme, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and has to register as a sex offender for five years.

The defendant will have to pay a £114 victim surcharge.