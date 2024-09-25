South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - 24 minute delays on the M4 westbound after crash closes lane

Live

Live - 24 minute delays on M4 westbound after crash

Traffic delays
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Elen Johnston

  • There is severe congestion on the M4 due to a lane closure following a crash.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos