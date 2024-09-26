Ian Rankin’s detective will feature in the stage production of Rebeus: A Game Called Malice with Gary O'Brien in the title role.

The play, written by Ian Rankin and Simon Reade, centres around a murder mystery game, but with rising suspicions between the guests.

A splendid dinner party in an Edinburgh mansion concludes with a murder mystery game created by the hostess. A murder needs to be solved.

But the guests have secrets of their own, threatened by the very game they are playing. And among them is Inspector John Rebus.

True crime is his calling. Is he playing an alternative game, one to which only he knows the rules? There are suspects, clues and danger with every twist and turn - and a shocking discovery will send this game called ‘Malice' hurtling towards a gasp-inducing conclusion.

The production will be at the New Theatre Cardiff from October 7 to 12.

For tickets contact the box office on 0343 310 0041.