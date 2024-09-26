The events, at the Bridges Community Centre in Monmouth and also in Caldicot, offered a 10-minute session where you are overstimulated via all five senses.

Feedback from the sessions was positive with almost every family saying that they wish this training could be available for everyone and, in particular, for education professionals, as school is such a huge part of children’s lives.

The Monmouth session was attended by the Mayor of Monmouth Cllr David Evans, Teresa James, head of autism for Monmouthshire County Council, and Mike Logan, head of wellbeing services at Bridges Community Service where the Autism Family Support Service for Monmouthshire is based.

The Caldicot session was attended by the Mayor of Caldicot, Cllr Maxine Mitchell.

Over the two events more than 40 people accessed the training.

The Autism Reality Experience Bus is run by Training2care.