Rob’s background spans insurance, energy, mobile and telecoms, starting his career with BT in 1996.

In his new role, he will use his experience to drive growth and transformation into the Target brand, while working with internal teams to highlight the business' range of services to prospective clients.

Uday is well known within the mortgage market and wider financial services, having held several senior roles in product management, development and design with established brands including Co-operative Bank.

He will work closely on Target’s lending proposition including its latest innovation, Mortgage Hub, a platform for mortgage and loan originations.

Rob Milloy said: “Target has a strong reputation for business outsourcing, software and managed services.

"This exciting role presents a new challenge and a great opportunity to put my experience to good use and build on this success.

"I’m looking forward to working with the entire team at Target and with both existing and prospective clients to demonstrate our full capabilities and powerful innovations to help transform how businesses operate.

"I’m incredibly passionate about customer experience and the value we will bring to deliver that customer experience.”

Uday Bola said: “Target is well established with a real presence in the market and clear ambitions to grow. They also have a fantastic proposition and I look forward to adding my skills to develop this further - showcasing what Target can offer to the UK mortgage market, financial services and sectors further afield.

"My hope is we can continue to build on the synergy between sales and solutions to deliver what customers need, all while leveraging the expertise of the wider Tech Mahindra family to benefit our customers.”

Peter O'Connor, chief executive of Target Group, said: “This is another exciting step forward for Target as we welcome two hugely experienced experts in their respective fields.

"Not only will they enhance our talented team, but they will bring greater collaboration and strengthen what is a valuable proposition for ambitious businesses to outsource effectively. As more clients seize the opportunities presented by business process outsourcing and digital transformation, it becomes even more important that we have the right people, skills and technology to deliver that competitive advantage.”