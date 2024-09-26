The group won the Cardiff and Vale College Aero Challenge 2024, with the highest score ever recorded in the competition.

The Aero Challenge, now in its 12th year, is an annual event where Year 10 pupils from across south Wales compete in various activities aimed at raising awareness of the aerospace industry and STEM subjects.

This year's challenges included piloting a drone, a flight simulator, building an electronics circuit using parallel circuits, making dog-tags, an egg-drop challenge, and jacking up a Bulldog plane.

The event is based at CAVC’s International Centre for Aerospace Training (ICAT) at Cardiff Airport.

The Ebbw Fawr Learning Community team faced competition from 23 other teams from schools in the Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Bridgend, and Cwmbran.

The team's record-breaking score earned them a trophy and £250 worth of vouchers for STEM equipment for their school.

Chris Eveleigh, the STEM coordinator at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, said: "The pupils had a fantastic time at the Aero Challenge.

"When my pupils first arrived they were very nervous, but staff were so warm, friendly, and encouraging that by the end of the first challenge, pupils were clearly relaxing and enjoying themselves."

"It was great to watch the pupils use their STEM skills throughout the day, but what they learned the most was how to communicate and work together as a team.

"As a teacher, I felt very proud when they worked together to successfully jack and level an aircraft.

"I would thoroughly recommend that other schools take part in the future."

One of the participants, Year 10 pupil Nnaemeka Chukwurasalu, said: "It was a wonderful day.

"I loved using the equipment - my favourite part was the drones."

Fellow pupil Dylan Tarr added: "I loved all of the hands-on activities, especially when we jacked and levelled the aircraft.

"I would recommend going again."

The competition was supported by college apprentices from aircraft maintenance provider Caerdav, adding a new dynamic to the event.

The apprentices, close in age to the pupils, provided valuable insights and shared their experiences in the industry.

Cardiff and Vale College principal Sharon James said: "Congratulations to the team from Ebbw Fawr Learning Community for not only winning the Aero Challenge but also for coming away with the highest score ever.

"At CAVC, we are strong believers in the value of skills-based competitions and the talents they help develop.

"It is especially important that we encourage young people, especially young girls, into careers in aerospace and STEM, and fun competitions such as this challenge do a great deal to help with that."