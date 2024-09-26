A LEAKING roof caused health chiefs to move their regular board meeting at the last minute.
Members of Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board were meeting at its headquarters at St Cadoc’s Hospital, in Caerleon, on Wednesday morning September 25 amid continued rainfall across South Wales.
The start of the meeting was delayed by seven minutes after board members who were attending in person had to move to a smaller conference room.
Health board chair Ann Lloyd told the meeting, that is also streamed online for members of the public to view and for other members to attend via vide link: “I’m sorry for the delay we had a slight leak in the boardroom and had to move .
“There’s a lot of rain coming and we didn’t want to be completely washed out.”
