A police dispersal order has been put in place in Abergavenny town centre and surrounding areas tonight.
It will be in place from 4pm today (September 25) until 3am on September 26.
It gives officers extra powers to deal with people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "There is a dispersal order in place for #ABERGAVENNY town centre and surrounding areas tonight.
"From 1600 today until 0300 on the 26th, officers will have extra powers to deal with people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour. #SaferCommunities."
