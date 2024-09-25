It will be in place from 4pm today (September 25) until 3am on September 26.

It gives officers extra powers to deal with people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "There is a dispersal order in place for #ABERGAVENNY town centre and surrounding areas tonight.

"From 1600 today until 0300 on the 26th, officers will have extra powers to deal with people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour. #SaferCommunities."

