A FOUR-BEDROOM terraced house in city centre Newport with a front that shows its history but in need of ‘TLC and elbow grease’ is up for sale.
The property on Mellon Street in the city is part of the Cooperative Society’s Buildings that are marked in striking green and white, with an 1898 datestone.
The four-bedroom HMO has been put on the market by Isla-Alexander for £125,000, with the agents making no secret of the need for renovation.
“If you have a keen eye for renovation projects, this property offers a chance to add significant value with some TLC and a bit of elbow grease,” reads the listing.
“It's a rare opportunity in a sought-after location that's just waiting for you to unlock its full potential.
“With its prime location and strong rental demand, this property is a must-see for anyone looking to make a savvy investment in the property market.
“Don't miss out on the chance to turn this diamond in the rough into a lucrative source of rental income.”
The ground floor features a reception room, bedroom and kitchen while upstairs there are three more bedooms, two landings and a bathroom.
“Currently fully occupied, this property offers the chance to increase its rental income significantly, making it a smart choice for investors looking to expand their portfolio,” say Isla-Alexander.
View the property, with a video tour, on Rightmove: HERE.
