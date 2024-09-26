The property on Mellon Street in the city is part of the Cooperative Society’s Buildings that are marked in striking green and white, with an 1898 datestone.

The four-bedroom HMO has been put on the market by Isla-Alexander for £125,000, with the agents making no secret of the need for renovation.

“If you have a keen eye for renovation projects, this property offers a chance to add significant value with some TLC and a bit of elbow grease,” reads the listing.

“It's a rare opportunity in a sought-after location that's just waiting for you to unlock its full potential.

“With its prime location and strong rental demand, this property is a must-see for anyone looking to make a savvy investment in the property market.

WORK: The Mellon Street house needs renovation (Image: Rightmove)

“Don't miss out on the chance to turn this diamond in the rough into a lucrative source of rental income.”

The ground floor features a reception room, bedroom and kitchen while upstairs there are three more bedooms, two landings and a bathroom.

“Currently fully occupied, this property offers the chance to increase its rental income significantly, making it a smart choice for investors looking to expand their portfolio,” say Isla-Alexander.

View the property, with a video tour, on Rightmove: HERE.