With extreme skiing, mountain biking, climbing and more, this year's Banff Mountain Film Festival features two new collections of gripping action films from remote regions of the globe.

As well as white-knuckle films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations this year.

Dates for Wales are October 1 at the New Theatre, Cardiff and October 4 at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon.