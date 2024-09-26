Shannon Young, 19, from Pontypool, has signed up to take part in the Walk for Parkinson’s, organised by Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

She said: "My great uncle Edward was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a few months before he passed away two years ago in 2022.

"He was a huge character and the goofiest man you could ever meet. He never failed to lighten a room with his funny ways and his ability to always have a positive outlook on life.

"I now want to honour his memory and help raise money to make a difference to other families who are living with Parkinson’s. This will be my first of many walks as I now aim to take part in as many fundraising activities as possible.

"This will hopefully inspire people to give some of their time to important initiatives, because a few hours can have such a positive impact on other people's lives.

"I know that my family is 100 per cent behind me because I'm doing this to remember a very special man. I look forward to seeing everyone coming together in Cardiff and to hear other people's inspiring stories and their personal reasons for taking part."

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including around 8,300 in Wales, and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Walk for Parkinson’s will start and finish at Bute Park, Cardiff, on October 12.

There will be a 2.6 mile route which is fully accessible and suitable for everyone. A six-mile route is also available but is not appropriate for participants using a wheelchair or pushchair.

It is £12 to take part and under 18s go free.

Keri McKie, community fundraiser for Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. With 8,300 people living with the condition in Wales, we must continue to invest in research and find a cure."