The American food chain has shared there will be a handful of locations coming to the UK due to a £74 million investment.

In the US, Chick-Fil-A is the third biggest fast-food restaurant chain where you’ll find menu items such as a chicken sandwich, nuggets and waffle fries, reports Sky News.

With licensed franchises, the restaurant chain hopes to create 400 jobs in the UK through the openings of the new restaurants.

Different to McDonald’s, the franchises won’t own the buildings where the restaurants are located, they will just focus on running the business each day.

Applications to run a branch are now open, according to Sky News.

While the finances aren't clear The Sun said an initial investment of approximately $10,000 (£7,479) is needed in America.

This is different to a McDonald’s franchise which in the UK costs between £500 and £1.85 million.

Chick-fil-A isn’t the first US chain to announce UK investment with the likes of Dave's Hot Chicken, Popeyes, Wendy's and Wingstop all among those opening restaurants here.

Where will Chick-Fil-A open UK restaurants?





Chick-Fil-A hopes to open restaurants in London, Liverpool and Leeds.

It also plans to open two restaurants in Belfast.

Wingstop announced it would be opening six more shops in the UK this year.

In doing so, the UK chicken chain will add 300 jobs to its 2,500-strong workforce.

The first Wingstop outlet was opened in the UK in 2018 by Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop here in the UK, and now there are 50 restaurants open here, as of August 19.