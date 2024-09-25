

Natasha Asghar was formally “censured” – which amounts to a slap on the wrist – with the Senedd endorsing the findings of a standards commissioner investigation.



The Tory shadow transport secretary said: “I can’t quite believe that we’re standing here today debating the use of the word ‘blanket’ when there are much bigger issues at hand.”



Ms Asghar, who represents South Wales East, disputed the finding that she breached three rules in the Senedd’s code of conduct.



“To say that I brought the Senedd into disrepute by using the word ‘blanket’ is purely absurd,” she said. “I make no apology whatsoever for standing up for my constituents and residents across Wales when it comes to the Welsh Government’s 20mph scheme.”

‘I am the Llywydd’

Ms Asghar pointed out that 97% of former 30mph roads dropped to 20mph, saying it remains her opinion that this is a blanket approach.

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker or Llywydd, intervened to stress that the standards committee found the use of the term was imprecise and inaccurate.

She said she changed her mind on the use of the word due to the ruling after allowing the term to be used for months.

She said: “It is not correct to use it in that context, in this chamber any more … that is my view and I am the Llywydd … I ask you all to respect my view.”

Ms Asghar acknowledged the report but vowed to continue campaigning tirelessly against the policy “despite desperate attempts to stop me”.

‘Moral turpitude’

Douglas Bain, the standards commissioner, found that Ms Asghar broke rules on acting untruthfully and bringing the Senedd into disrepute.

The complaint was submitted by Lee Waters, the former minister who introduced 20mph.

Ms Asghar was part of the committee which considered a complaint about her group leader Andrew RT Davies, who similarly described 20mph as a “blanket” policy.

Mr Davies was cleared of breaching the rules in January.

Mr Bain was satisfied the “blanket” depiction was inaccurate but said it is not synonymous with untruthfulness, which requires an “element of deceit, fraud or moral turpitude”.

In the 21-page report, he argued there was a degree of moral turpitude in Ms Asghar’s case because she knew similar statements had been found to be false.

‘No objection’

He accused Ms Asghar of “saying one thing and doing the opposite”, concluding: “I have no doubt that such conduct is unacceptable and that it brings the Senedd into disrepute.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, a member of the standards committee, urged fellow politicians to pay close attention to the committee’s recommendations on the standards expected.

He said: “I would also like to remind members of their personal responsibility regarding consideration of any potential interests before participating in committee business.”

The Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East told the Senedd it is incumbent on members to declare interests and recuse themselves from relevant proceedings.

The motion agreeing to censure Ms Asghar was agreed, with no objection from Tory benches which would have forced a vote following the September 25 debate.