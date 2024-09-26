The confectionery company is well known for chocolate products including Smarties, Quality Street, KitKat and Milkybar.

Nestle has already spoilt fans in 2024 with the release of several new chocolate bars.

In June, the company revealed the launch of the new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate.

While other new releases in 2024 have included a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and Choco-hazelnut.

Earlier this week Nestle revealed its 2024 Christmas range, which is set to feature new chocolates and a limited edition Quality Street tub/tin.

Coffee Creme to return to Quality Street tins for Christmas 2024

Now Nestle has revealed Coffee Creme chocolates will rejoin Quality Street tubs/tins, exclusively at John Lewis and Waitrose, for the festive period.

The coffee flavour fondant wrapped in dark chocolate had not been seen in Quality Street tins for more than 20 years up until Christmas 2023.

But it once again rejoin the 11 Quality Street sweets at pick and mix stations across selected John Lewis stores in the UK.

Coffee Creme will also be available in a limited-edition cracker at Waitrose and John Lewis stores.

Shoppers will be able to create their own bespoke collection of Quality Street favourites to take home, or gift, this Christmas at the pick and mix stations.

Pick and mix crackers will also be returning this year for shoppers to enjoy.

There will be a limited edition Quality Street tin available to buy this Christmas. (Image: Nestle) Brand Manager for Quality Street, Emily Grimbley, said: “It’s a pleasure to share the news that coffee creme will be returning for Christmas 2024.

"This is an absolute fan favourite, and we are delighted to have it on shop shelves for Quality Street fans nationwide.

“We know how passionately Quality Street fans feel about their favourite sweets, so the pick and mix stations at John Lewis are people’s chance to fill up their own bespoke mix with just the sweets that they and their friends and family love.”

Where to find Coffee Creme Quality Street chocolates

The John Lewis stores where you will be able to find the Quality Street pick and mix stations are:

Bluewater

Cambridge

Cardiff

Cheadle

Cribbs Causeway

Edinburgh

Glasgow

High Wycombe

Kingston

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford Street (Platinum)

Peter Jones

Solihull

Southampton

Trafford

The pick and mix station at John Lewis's Oxford Street store opens on September 25, with other participating stores following throughout October.