The company is known for a range of different products including various sauces, soups and baked beans.

Heinz has already axed several products from its range in 2024.

In August, Heinz confirmed they had discontinued Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle.

Meanwhile, earlier this month (September), Heinz told customers its Organic Baked Beanz had also been discontinued, despite some fans labelling them the "best on the market".

Heinz discontinues original Beanz and Sausages recipe

Now Heinz has confirmed the recipe for its Beanz and Sausages has changed, with the original recipe now discontinued.

Earlier this year, Heinz revealed it had partnered up with Richmond Sausages to "improve" the recipe of its Beanz, and Spaghetti, with Sausages.

As a result, there was also a change to the allergen status of Heinz Beanz with Sausages and Spaghetti with Richmond Pork Sausages, according to Allergy UK.

As a result of the recipe change:

Heinz Beanz with Sausages is no longer gluten-free and now contains gluten, soya and sulphites

Heinz Spaghetti with Richmond Pork Sausages also contains gluten, soya and sulphites

While these new products were rolled out across the UK and via the Heinz online store from May 2024, there were some original recipe versions still available "while stocks lasted".

The new-look products haven't received a warm welcome from all Heinz fans however, with one shopper on X (formerly Twitter) describing the new recipe as "absolutely awful" and calling for the return of the original.

The Heinz fans, posting on X, said: "@HeinzUK please tell me your beans & sausages haven't been completely replaced to include Richmond sausages.

"I have a child with ARFID & she can't eat the new combination, yours are the only ones she can eat.

"I've tried them too & they are absolutely awful."

But a Heinz spokesperson replied to the post, confirming the original Beanz with Sausages recipe "has now been discontinued".

Fans call for return of original Heinz Beanz and Sausages recipe

Fans on Reddit have also been calling for the return of the original Heinz Beanz and Sausages recipe.

One user posted: "Literally terrible. I tweeted them about it - the new ones taste like they’ve been pumped with water.

"They are disgusting. I’ve raided the shops and bought all of the old tubs I could find to stock my cupboards! Bring back OGs!"

While another person commented: "I like Richmond sausages, but the ones in Heinz are f***ing disgusting. The previous ones were perfection."

But not all Heinz fans are against the change, with some describing the new recipe and collaboration with Richmond Sausages as "fantastic news".

One Reddit user said: "FANTASTIC NEWS! Can't wait! Love a Richmond sausage!"