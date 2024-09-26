Unileaver is responsible for a range of brands in the UK including Marmite, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto, Hellmann's, Lynx, Magnum and Radox.

Several big-name brands have already discontinued products in 2024 including the likes of Walkers Crisps, Heinz, Coca-Cola and even supermarket giant Aldi.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Aldi confirmed recently its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf had been discontinued in what shoppers labelled "sad news".

Earlier this month (September), Heinz told customers its Organic Baked Beanz had been discontinued, despite some fans labelling them the "best on the market".

While Coca-Cola was forced to apologise recently after confirming Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda had both been discontinued.

Marmite Peanut Butter discontinued

Now, Unileaver has revealed it has discontinued Marmite Peanut Butter, much to the disappointment of fans.

Marmite lovers took to social media recently concerned they were unable to find the spread anywhere.

One person, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said: "@marmite Is it true that Marmite Peanut Butter is gone?

"I've been trying to find some to restock as my last jar is almost empty, and I'm not sure I can handle my favourite snack being discontinued."

It's worrying. Tesco's, Sainsbury's and even Waitrose are out of stock atm. Is this being discontinued?😩 @marmite pic.twitter.com/U9ZEfC2mj1 — Chris/shortforChristian😁❤ (@ChristianJW1968) September 15, 2024

While another commented: "Customer Service Request - where has all the Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter gone??"

A third person posted: "Where has all the Peanut Butter Marmite gone? Have they stopped making it? We’re down to our last half jar and panicking now….."

Now Unileaver has confirmed it will "no longer be making" Marmite Peanut Butter - which first launched just five years ago, in 2019.

A Unileaver spokesperson, speaking to The Grocer, said: "We’re always reviewing our ranges to make sure our products reflect shopper preferences, whilst also focusing on new innovations.

"Whilst we will no longer be making Marmite peanut butter, we are working on some new and exciting launches within our licensing range to bring our iconic Marmite flavour to shoppers in new ways and formats."

The decision to axe Marmite Peanut Butter has left fans devastated.

One person on Reddit said: "Just read it's been discontinued. I'm gutted. Tried marmite and crunchy peanut butter together. Nothing like it. Sad times."

Another posted: "Unilever, who own marmite have discontinued making it owing to poor sales.

"I'm in a state of utter shock and dispare (despair)."

While a third user commented: "RIP you delicious boy."