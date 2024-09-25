The early morning raids carried out by Gwent Police officers were done in efforts to dismantle a suspected drugs ring.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector, Mike Preston said:

"In the early hours of yesterday morning, specialist teams from Gwent Police attended five addresses across the Gwent Police area in force warrants.

"These warrants demonstrate our commitment to our communities and to work with them to tackle the supply of class A drugs.

"As a result of that, we have seized multiple kilos of cocaine and a large amount of cash and five people were arrested.

"They are still in custody today, if anybody has any information that can assist our investigation please get in touch."