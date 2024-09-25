Five arrests were made and £400,000 worth of class A drugs were seized in early morning raids across Gwent.
The early morning raids carried out by Gwent Police officers were done in efforts to dismantle a suspected drugs ring.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector, Mike Preston said:
"In the early hours of yesterday morning, specialist teams from Gwent Police attended five addresses across the Gwent Police area in force warrants.
"These warrants demonstrate our commitment to our communities and to work with them to tackle the supply of class A drugs.
"As a result of that, we have seized multiple kilos of cocaine and a large amount of cash and five people were arrested.
"They are still in custody today, if anybody has any information that can assist our investigation please get in touch."
Five arrested in effort to dismantle suspected drugs ring❗— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 25, 2024
Officers seized an estimated £400,000 worth of class A drugs and made five arrests in early morning raids across Gwent.
Read more here 🔗 https://t.co/YS5QVBA3QT pic.twitter.com/XS4NSPeKgi
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here