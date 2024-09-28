Two south Wales pubs have been named among the UK's best in a listicle by the Daily Mail.
With the help of some of the biggest names in the British food and drink industry including Tom Parker-Bowles, Raymond Blanc, Prue Leith and Ed Bedington (Chair of Judges for The Great British Pubs Awards) as well as hundred of reviews and rewards, the news outlet has come up with a list of the top 100 pubs in the UK.
Introducing the list, the Daily Mail said: "The Great British pub, embedded in our culture for centuries and almost entirely unique to our corner of the world, comes in many guises, from village locals that are the beating heart of rural communities, to Michelin-starred city boozers.
"The ones you can’t forget? They’ll woo you in with a pretty beer garden in summer, and a crackling fire and comfy chair in winter, while serving up local beers and hearty fare.
"A gentle evolution in recent decades has seen families, including four-legged members, now welcomed with open arms."
Vice Chairman of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Ash Corbett-Collins, added: "The Great British boozer remains the envy of the world"
"Nothing can beat the warm atmosphere, friendly welcome and top-quality cask beer and real cider found in your humble local."
Welsh pubs among the best in the UK
The Welsh pubs among the best in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:
- Y Ffarmers (Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ceredigion)
- The Black Bear Inn (near Usk, Monmouthshire)
- Tafarn Sinc (Rosebush, Pembrokeshire)
- Nag’s Head Inn (Abercych, Pembrokeshire)
- Cresselly Arms (Cresswell Quay, Pembrokeshire)
- The Cottage Loaf (Llandudno, Conwy)
- The Boat at Erbistock (Wrexham)
- Tŷ Coch Inn (Porthdinllaen, Gwynedd)
- Hare and Hounds (Aberthin, Glamorgan)
- The Felin Fach Griffin (Felinfach, Powys)
You can see the full list of the UK's top 100 pubs on the Daily Mail website.
The 2 South Wales pubs among best in the UK
The Black Bear Inn (near Usk)
The Black Bear Inn, located in Bettws Newydd just outside of Usk, was one of two pubs in south Wales named among the best in the UK by the Daily Mail.
The pub comes highly recommended by MasterChef winner and Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers, according to the news outlet.
"(The Black Bear Inn) serves up Maldon rock oysters, rarebit and potted wild boar on toast as part of its lighter bites menu," the Daily Mail said.
"But it’s the dinner menu that got Miers hooked."
The MasterChef winner explained: "The husband and wife team who run it have incredible culinary heritage.
"Expect top quality food using very local ingredients at some extremely reasonable prices in the most breathtakingly beautiful part of Monmouthshire."
If you're looking for a pint recommendation, the Daily Mail suggests Butty Bach by Wye Valley Brewery (£4.20).
Well behaved dogs are also welcome.
Tripadvisor, with the south Wales pub boasting a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 152 reviews.The Black Bear Inn is also highly recommended on
Hare and Hounds (Aberthin)
The Hare and Hounds in Abertin is the other south Wales pub to feature in the Daily Mail's list and was recommended due to it's "serious cwtch appeal".
The news outlet said: "This 300-year country pub with serious ‘cwtch’ appeal, the Hare and Hounds serves up delicious dishes by chef Tom Watts-Jones, who played in the pub garden as a child.
"Everything is made from scratch, from fresh ribbons of pasta to cultured butter. Real ales are all local, as is the cider."
Looking for a pint, the Daily Mail suggest trying the Hereford Pale Ale by Wye Valley Brewery (£4.50).
Dogs are welcome in both the bar and garden.
