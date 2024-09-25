One was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and the other for theft.

The operation last night saw Newport West neighbourhood officers conducting a plain clothes operation in the Bettws area.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Newport Officers said: "Officers from Newport West Neighbourhood team a conducted plain clothes operation in the Bettws area last night.

"(One) arrested for possession with intent to supply class B. (One) arrested for theft. Two bikes seized. Patrols will continue in this area to deter this activity."