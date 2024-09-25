In an operation by Gwent Police, neighbourhood officers seized two bikes and made two arrests.
One was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and the other for theft.
The operation last night saw Newport West neighbourhood officers conducting a plain clothes operation in the Bettws area.
Officers from Newport West Neighbourhood team conducted a plain clothes operation in the Bettws area last night— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) September 25, 2024
