Despite extreme weather conditions (in the form of a yellow warning for rain) fans were determined to catch a glimpse of the cast.

The filming revolved around a scene set in Essex. With Laburnum Way itself being where Pam and Mick’s on-screen home is located.

Swarms of umbrella’s braved through drizzle and downpour ready to catch the latest scenes.

Determined fans embraced the Welsh Weather (Image: NQ)

Around 12pm eagle eyed fans witnessed the arrival of Smithy’s work car.

The blue Volvo which features the slogan ‘if you husband won't do it - I will’ was unmistakable despite almost being completely covered under a tarp.

Fans also spotted scaffolding vans in place clearly ready to help set up a Billericay construction scene.

Shortly afterwards the arrival of Uncle Bryn’s Citroen Picasso followed suggesting that a drive to Essex could be on the cards for Bryn. We wonder if he still uses print out road maps.

Many different vehicles ventured down the street and minibuses containing blacked out windows discreetly transported cast members onset.

Smithy's trusty work Volvo (Image: NQ)

James Corden was of course present where the work car goes Smithy follows! -Corden stopped to briefly wave at fans from the top of the road before quickly dashing inside to avoid the torrential downpour.

Observant fans also managed to catch a fleeting glimpse of on-screen couple Pam and Mick. Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman were keen to avoid getting soaked and headed indoors fairly fast.