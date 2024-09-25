The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 21 and junction 23 (Prince of Wales Bridge) for planned roadworks.
The closure will be in place overnight from 9.30pm on September 25 till 6am the following morning.
A diversion is in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.
Planned closures for the Severn Crossings tonight:— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) September 25, 2024
21:30 - 06:00#M4 both directions J21 to J23 #PrinceOfWalesBridge
Please follow our feed for real-time updates for the status of the bridges.
All closures nationally here:https://t.co/PVjpRg6EhD#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/6mu3SYQZZo
