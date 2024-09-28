The new metal shutters were installed over the summer holidays to two of three of the toilet blocks at the secondary school.

Kason White, who reached out to the Argus about the installed shutters, shared screenshots of the school’s headteacher’s fortnightly update.

In the headteacher’s fortnightly update, the headteacher Mr D Lawlor said: “Over the summer break shutters have been put on two of the three toilet blocks.

“This is to improve the quality of toilets without the continuing costs of repair and replacement that we have had this year.

“The costs are simply unsustainable. We have consulted with other schools who have done this successfully and feel confident this approach will support all pupils.”

“To reassure you, ample toilets are available to pupils at all times of the school day and from now on they should be a good standard.”

A screenshot of the headteacher's fortnightly update (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for Llanwern High School said: “The school has three sets of toilets, and the most used ones remain open at all times.

“This means that, as previously, any pupil that needs to use the toilet during lesson time and unstructured time can do so.

“A decision was taken to install shutters to two sets of toilets, one of which is opened at lunch and break times and the other has been temporarily closed because of vandalism.

“All sets of toilets have suffered previously from significant vandalism including the breaking of doors which meant they could not be locked by the user.

“This has cost the school in the region of £15,000 in the last couple of years.

“A minority of pupils would also remain in the toilets instead of returning to class and this could be intimidating for younger pupils.

“A new supervision system has been introduced which means that the main toilets can be regularly checked so they are kept clean and undamaged and that pupils return to class immediately after visiting them.

“Feedback from pupils has been overwhelmingly positive. They now have clean, secure facilities to use.”