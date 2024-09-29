Newport Centre opened in 1985, offering swimming, sport, concerts and tournaments to residents of the city.
The focal point was the tropical paradise of the swimming pool, complete with palm trees, flume and wave machine. Here are some archive photograph’s of the city’s leisure centre.
The old site was closed for good in March 2023 and later demolished, with construction on the new centre set to begin this November.
Take a look through our archive of memories of Newport's original leisure centre.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here