The beloved dips were withdrawn from sale over allergy concerns last week, after traces of peanut were found in batches of both the Garlic & Herb and Honey & Mustard dips.

As a result of the undeclared allergen, they were considered to pose a health risk to customers.

A Food Standards Agency spokesman said: “FGS Ingredients Ltd is recalling the above products and have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Wednesday 25 September: Update 6: FGS Ingredients Ltd recalls a number of products containing mustard powder because of undeclared peanuts. This recall has been extended to include additional products identified with a double asterisk by ** #FoodAllergy https://t.co/5HxoOAzb4m pic.twitter.com/3ROvVUkj9m — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 25, 2024

“These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them.”

With the Garlic & Herb dip still not available on the Domino’s website, portions of the dip have now begun to appear on eBay, with some listed for as much as £100.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.