However, Gem42, owned by brothers Sergio and Pasquale Cinotti, has recently added yet more success to their ever growing collection, after securing a double win at this year's Food Awards Wales. Chef Sergio Cinotti is famed for his theatrical food and has recently added two more awards to his collection (Image: Supplied) We were invited along to try out their latest menu, so we couldn't say no.

Upon arrival, you step into this intimately designed dining area where its clear how the Cinotti brothers have made every effort to transport you into a world of their own.

The calm and welcoming relaxed environment fostered at Gem42 acts as a precursor to the intricate journey you are about to embark on (Image: Supplied) Gem42 is also particularly special as chef Sergio Cinotti makes a personal visit to your table with every course to talk you through your food.

Each course was a eye-opening experience into what has made Gem42 such a popular visit for so many people, critics and customers alike.

This seemingly single tomato was actually done three ways - and offered a sharp yet sweet crunch as one of the starter courses (Image: Supplied) This came across in an apparent single tomato, which, according to Chef Sergio was cooked in three ways, and we are invited to spread on the toast and enjoy.

The mix of three different types of tomato is something that you are unlikely to experience anywhere else, and it is clear that the team's policy of "every ingredient has its place" rings true here.

The goats cheese 'eye' acts a representative for being watched, and we were invited to smash it with a mini hammer to be rid of this paranoia (Image: Supplied) One of my favourite courses was the Abergavenny goats cheese 'eye' with a sharp beetroot chutney, a theatrical element presented with a mini hammer which we were encouraged to smash, a representation of smashing any paranoia.

Gem42 is keen to ensure any customers feel comfortable, and give them any dietary requirements ahead of a sitting, so I was delighted when I was presented with a small black pebble that encased a smooth salmon mousse especially prepared.

The black pebble that held a hidden smooth salmon mousse (Image: Supplied)

Chef Cinotti is nothing if not theatrical, and he has a commitment to 'zero waste', which was clearly on display for the 'Pasta Di Pane', a dish where you are served a dish of ribollita broth - a Tuscan traditional, prepared with a variety of pulses, vegetables and old bread - with a pasta made from old bread soaked in the broth at your table.

The Ribollita broth is prepared directly at your table as part of Gem42's 'product lab' and by far the most theatrical element of the meal (Image: Supplied) My favourite part of the dish by far, however, was the dessert - an edible chocolate toothbrush presented with a tube of 'orange cream' toothpaste that I was invited to spread on the brush and then eat whole.

As a bit of a self-proclaimed chocoholic, this was a deliciously wonderful ending point for the meal.

My favourite part of the meal - an edible chocolate toothbrush with orange cream 'toothpaste' (Image: Supplied) This was only bookended by edible chocolate gems and a QR code that could be eaten - but not before I was told to scan it and watch a short video from Chef Sergio wishing you a good evening.

The edible gems and QR code - that ended our meal with a little surprise (Image: Supplied) All in all, Gem42 was a wonderfully theatrical experience, and it was easy to see why this type of artistic cooking with such commitment to their craft and produce, has been so heavily favoured by all types of critics.