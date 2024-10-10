"I currently foster one little boy, I was fostered from a young age, then adopted. It was always something that I knew I was going to do."

Working and fostering isn't always easy, however it is definitely possible.

"I am fortunate, as I work in a school, so I have all the holidays off and I am at home. I explained to my work that I didn’t want to have to give up working, but I really wanted to foster. They were very supportive and I am allowed a certain amount of time off for anything that I need.

My foster child goes to a breakfast club in the morning and then I finish 10 minutes before him, so I can pick him up when he finishes."

Ann-Marie did thorough research when she decided that she wanted to foster, and found that Action for Children was the best fit for her.

"When looking to foster, I researched a few organizations online and I went to a few seminars in which I found out what their values were and what they stood for. I attended a workshop online with Martine and Rhian, from Action for Children, and everything they said just ticked all the boxes of what I was looking for in a fostering service. I liked that although they were part of a national children’s charity they were a small, local team and very personal, they knew all the children and I thought that this was important."

She would 'absolutely recommend' fostering with Action for Children, saying she 'always feels supported' by them.

"Since I have been with them, I have had other friends who are also fostering, and they have since moved over to the service as well. The staff are really, really supportive, for both the family and our foster child. If there are any issues, an attachment clinic is set up and we meet as a family to have a discussion around the problem."

Ann-Marie adores fostering, and loves that she is able to give someone the chance that someone once gave her.

"My favourite thing about fostering is being able to give somebody a chance, to feel safe and secure and have everything in life that they deserve."

