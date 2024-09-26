The weather warning was initially set to be in place from 5pm on Thursday (September 26) until 10am on Friday (September 27).

However, The Met Office announced on Thursday morning it had been brought forward and would now be in place from 6am on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is set to cause flooding, power outages, travel disruptions and potential danger to life.

The weather warning will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Rain across central and southern parts of England and Wales



Thursday 0600 – Friday 0900



(Start time brought forward, as heavy showers and some thunderstorms will also occur during the day).



An amber weather warning has also been issued by the Met Office, affecting areas just over the south Wales border to the east.

This amber warning will be in place from 6pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to heavy rain which could result in flooding and disruptions to transport.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Power cuts and disruptions to other services

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services where flooding occurs

Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and flooding

Communities becoming cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Whilst some areas will miss the worst, heavy showers and some thunderstorms will occur during today, potentially becoming more organised across a swathe of Wales and into central and eastern England during Thursday evening and on into early Friday morning.

"10-15 mm of rain could occur within an hour from the heavy showers during today with a few places possibly seeing 30 mm over a few hours.

"There still remains some uncertainty in the details for Thursday evening and overnight, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 3-6 hours.

"Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 6am on Thursday (September 26) to 9am on Friday (September 27).