The weather warning will be in place from 6pm on Thursday (September 26) until 6am on Friday (September 27).

The heavy rain associated with the amber weather warning is set to cause flooding, power outages and travel disruptions.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Heavy rain across central parts of England



Thursday 1800 – Friday 0600



Latest info and for all current weather warnings in force👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/fy84TrbgqU — Met Office (@metoffice) September 26, 2024

What to expect from the amber weather warning

The Met Office said the amber weather warning was issued across parts of the UK due to heavy rain which is likely to cause flooding and transport disruptions.

The heavy rain associated with the amber weather warning is also set to cause:

Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and flooding

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts and loss of other services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, merging into a large band of heavy rain through the evening, before clearing slowly south overnight.

"Some places, especially across central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30-40mm in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm or more in around six hours.

"This rain will fall onto already saturated ground and affect communities recovering from recent flooding.

"Travel disruption and further flooding is likely, with rivers continuing to rise after the rain clears."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere set to be affected by amber weather warning

Areas of the UK set to be impacted by the amber weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

East Midlands

Leicester

Leicestershire

Northamptonshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Peterborough

London & South East England

Buckinghamshire

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

South West England

Gloucestershire

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

How to prepare for the amber weather warning

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the amber weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.

"If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously. It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

"Preparing a flood kit could save you from loss or damage due to flooding to your home or business.

"In your flood kit have: insurance and any other important documents; a torch & spare batteries; a first aid kit, prescription medicines and supplies for looking after your family members or pets; and warm, waterproof clothes, blankets, food and water.

"Consider checking on vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies.

"If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities."

