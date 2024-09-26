Gwent Police superintendent Jason White told councillors this week that his officers had not found any “recurrence” of cannabis farms in the city centre’s unused buildings in recent months.

The city’s vacant shops have previously been targeted by criminal gangs looking to hide their drug-growing operations from the authorities.

A successful crackdown in the city centre may have just pushed the problem into other areas, however.

“What we have seen is that [issue] has now migrated into private residential properties in Bettws, Maindee, Alway and Pill,” Supt White told a council meeting this week.

Police have recorded “a number of successes in recent months” in terms of catching those responsible, he added.

Crime in central Newport has proved a topical issue in the council chamber of late.

At a meeting in July, councillors butted heads over varying perceptions of safety – and this week the local authority agreed to renew and toughen a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that will give officers more powers to prevent antisocial behaviour and punish offenders.

The Home Office has provided police with funding for more dedicated patrols, and Supt White said the force had seen a 25% reduction in crime in the city centre in the past month, which he said was “really pleasing”.

Bad behaviour in central Newport has also attracted attention on social media, prompting commenters to liken some incidents around the main bus stations to “zombies”.

Supt White noted those comparisons but warned against misinformation.

He said one recent post “which was purported to be Newport” had actually turned out to show an incident in Scotland.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads Newport City Council, warned misinformation was “raising major concern” online – especially among older residents – which he said was “not helping this city”.

Gwent Police is carrying out further work in the city centre this week, “targeting street drinkers, street beggars and the like”, Supt White said.