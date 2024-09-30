Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Ava Jade Bullimore was born on September 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Lauren Carter and Louis Bullimore, of Pontnewydd, and her sibling is Leo Witheridge, aged 11.
Eliana Lola Foley was born four weeks early on August 29, 2024, at at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. Her parents are Bliss and Daniel Foley, of Blaenavon, and her big sister is Emelia, five.
Theo Daniel Jones was born on September 7, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. He is the first child of Emma and Daniel Jones, of Abertillery.
