Ava Jade Bullimore (Image: Submitted) Ava Jade Bullimore was born on September 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Lauren Carter and Louis Bullimore, of Pontnewydd, and her sibling is Leo Witheridge, aged 11.

Eliana Lola Foley with her big sister (Image: Submitted) Eliana Lola Foley was born four weeks early on August 29, 2024, at at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. Her parents are Bliss and Daniel Foley, of Blaenavon, and her big sister is Emelia, five.

Theo Daniel Jones (Image: Submitted) Theo Daniel Jones was born on September 7, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. He is the first child of Emma and Daniel Jones, of Abertillery.