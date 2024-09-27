From October 12 to October 31, Coedarhydyglyn Park, near Culverhouse Cross, St. Nicholas, will host the festival.

The event will provide three unique experiences: Daytime Festival, Twilight Festival, and Scare Fest.

Each is crafted to cater to different interests, from family-friendly pumpkin picking to more thrilling escapades.

During the day, the festival is designed for families, offering a range of Halloween activities.

Visitors can traverse sprawling pumpkin fields, with a special Munchkin Pumpkin Patch for the youngest attendees.

This includes Halloween houses and a mini straw bale maze.

A new addition for 2024 is the Monster Bash Family Disco, where families can enjoy music inside a lively disco tent.

The Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt provides an interactive exploration of the festival grounds.

Both children and adults can participate in circus workshops, mastering skills like juggling and diabolo, and enjoy live stage shows and spooky storytelling.

The Witch and Wizard Academy offers young spell-casters the chance to create their own wands or concoct potions.

Adventurers can tackle the Neon Spider Quest, a glow-in-the-dark maze, while film enthusiasts will enjoy the Skellywood Walk of Fame, a maze that recreates famous movie scenes with a spooky twist.

The Daytime Festival also includes photo opportunities, fairground rides, face painting, and axe throwing.

As evening falls, the Twilight Festival transforms the park into a magical wonderland.

Families can enjoy everything from the Daytime Festival with a night-time twist, including pumpkin picking, circus workshops, and the Skellywood Walk of Fame.

Visitors can also savour the atmosphere in glowing pumpkin fields, roast marshmallows by the fire, and enjoy the festival’s fire show.

The Singing Pumpkins, live performances on the Howl-O-Scream Stage, and family-friendly walkabout performers add a fun and interactive element for all visitors.

For those seeking more intense thrills, the Scare Fest offers an immersive horror experience for those aged 14 and over.

With three live-action scare mazes, visitors can confront the horrors of Frau Totenreich’s Circus of Screams, encounter the witches of The Veiled Coven, or endure the chaos of Outbreak: District 19.

The Scare Fest also includes axe throwing, thrill rides, tarot readings, and a variety of spooky street food.

This includes churros from Count Crumbula’s Creeps and Sweets, dishes from Mummies Mac & Cheese, freshly baked pizzas from Dragon Fired Pizza, and burgers from Happy Harvest Burger & Fries.

The Laughing Crow provides a selection of Halloween-themed cocktails and beverages.

Tickets for Cardiff Halloween Festival are available now through its website with options for family and individual tickets.

The Pumpkin Bonanza Deal offers four pumpkins of any size for £10.