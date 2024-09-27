Emma Jenkins, a mental health crisis manager for the South East Wales Shared Lives Scheme hosted by Caerphilly County Borough Council, is in the running for the Leadership and Management in Supported Living, sponsored by Cartref Ni and Hoop Recruitment, in the Wales Care Awards.

Shared Lives, a project funded in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, was launched in 2019 and is the only one of its kind in Wales.

It is based on evidence that individuals experiencing a mental health crisis recover better if they feel part of the community and within a supportive family setting.

Emma, 44, from Bargoed, was nominated by the scheme’s manager Rosemary Brown.

Rosemary said: "Emma is worthy of this award due to her compassion and ability to think creatively in order to deliver an outstanding service.

"She creates opportunities by getting the right people around the table and being open to other professional cultures in order to develop a culture of sharing ideas and using active listening and reflective practice in order to deploy innovations with the people that will use them.”

There are 300 care families currently registered with the scheme who share their homes and help those in crisis within a family setting, but demand has grown since the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

The awards are organised by Care Forum Wales and this year’s ceremony will be held at the Holland House Hotel, Cardiff, on October 18. Sponsored by Ontex Healthcare, it will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.

Mario Kreft MBE, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social across Wales."