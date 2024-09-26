Risca Primary School and Coleg Gwent in Crosskeys both performed lockdown procedures that meant all students had to stay inside, locked in their classrooms at around 9.30am, September 26.

After searching the area around the schools Gwent Police seized a gun from a man seen walking on Dan y Graig Road.

"I was walking to college when I saw about four police cars and vans flying down the road," said a 28-year-old mechanics student at Coleg Gwent.

"I tried to get into the building but no one was letting me in because they were in a lockdown."

A spokesperson for Coleg Gwent said: "We were informed by Gwent police that there was a community issue in the Risca area that was unrelated to the College.

"As a precaution we temporarily restricted access to our Crosskeys campus to staff and learners only.

"The incident was resolved quickly by the police and our staff and learners at the campus were not in direct danger at any time.

"All college activity has now returned to normal."

The acting headteacher of Risca Primary School, Mrs Farley, issued the following statement to parents earlier that morning.

It said: "Risca Primary School is currently on a lockdown due to an incident in the wider community.

"Be absolutely reassured that all children and staff are safely inside the building. Please do not attend the building as we will be unable to let you in at the moment.

"Please be aware that we are in lockdown as a matter of precaution, there is no immediate danger to children or staff."

A couple of hours later, the Headteacher Mrs Farley informed parents they had come out of lockdown.

She said: "Please be reassured that the children have carried on their normal school day and were generally unaware that anything was happening."

Gwent Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

"We received a report of man carrying an air rifle bag on Dan y Graig Road, Risca, at around 9am on Thursday 26 September," said a spokesperson for Gwent Police.

"Officers attended and carried out a search of the area.

"We recovered a firearm, which has now been safely secured by our officers."

Caerphilly Borough Council confirmed that "there was no direct threat to the school and all appropriate procedures were followed effectively."