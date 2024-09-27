Momentwm from Newport Live is a three-year programme developed with one goal - to inspire more walking, cycling, and wheeling for a happier and healthier city.

It also aims to show people the physical and mental health benefits of a more active lifestyle, and how they can save money on travel costs and reduce their impact on the environment, while also helping to lower road congestion.

The programme offers everything from free safe and secure bike storage for Newport Live members (£1 for non-members), to free bike repair workshops and free learn to ride skill lessons.

Ellis Redman, active travel programme manager at Newport Life, said: ​“If we can encourage people to travel actively, especially for shorter journeys, it would have a huge impact on not only the environment, but congestion in the city.

“Active travel is not only better for the environment, but it is also great for mental and physical health and well-being.”

The Momentwm Project is funded by the Welsh Government.

To find out more got to the Newport Live website and search for Momentwm.