Stephanie Thomas, who works for St David's Hospice Care in Newport, has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Palliative and End-of-life Care Award, sponsored by Hallmark Luxury Care Homes, at the 2024 Wales Care Awards.

She has been with the hospice since 2004 and has helped to improve care for all patients and their families, working to develop standards and policieswhich offer every patient and every family dignity.

She said: “It can be very challenging, and you have to be prepared to be led by the patient and try to support them through their choices even if you feel they are not always the right choices. You need to be realistic, and honest and do whatever you can for them, to help support them through their journey.”

She said: "Working in palliative care is challenging and our staff need to be resilient to ensure they can cope with the stress of the role.

“Our training for future clinical nurse specialists is important because we want to keep up the high standards we have achieved. I’ve been doing this for 24 years and it is important to share my knowledge and nurture and grow the next generation of specialist nurses."

The Wales Care Awards, sponsored by Ontex Healthcare, will be held at the Holland House, Cardiff, on October 18, hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.

Mario Kreft, chairman of the Wales Care Awards, said: “It is a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Each and every one of them should be very proud of their achievement."