Work to upgrade gas pipes in an area of Caerphilly by Wales & West Utilities is due to start next month.
The work, which will cost £350,000, starts on October 7 and should be completed by April 2025.
The work will take place on Pontygwindy Road, Virginia View and Ross Street. It has been agreed that temporary traffic lights will be used as the works progress and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman, who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum."
