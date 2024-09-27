The crematorium is opening its doors on Friday October 18 between 10am and 4pm and will be raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, the research and support charity.

Wear it Pink day is regarded as one of the biggest fund-raising events in the UK and has been taking place for more than 20 years, generating more than £41 million towards the charity’s mission of making sure that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.

The crematorium is offering a day of refreshments, games and prizes, and is inviting anyone who attends to wear pink.

The crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, which owns and operates cemeteries and crematoria at 40 sites across Wales, England and Scotland.