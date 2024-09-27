Matthew Coyle collected the award in the large builder category for his work at Redrow’s Parc y Coleg development in Caerleon.

He previously won a quality award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Redrow’s site manager Nick Powell was given a Seal of Excellence Award for his work at Great Milton Park, Newport, while Edward Piggford and Elliot Kingdon were given Quality Awards for their work at two Cardiff sites.

Matthew Coyle said: “Quality is at the heart of all that we do at Redrow, so I am very proud to have my work as a site manager recognised by the NHBC. It’s a big achievement to win a regional award and I now look forward to the Supreme Awards in January.”

The Pride in the Job competition runs over 18 months and is open to all NHBC registered businesses. The Supreme Awards featuring all regional winners will be held in January 2025.