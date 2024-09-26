The weapons were found at the address on Clytha Square, Newport, on Thursday, September 26.

Class A drugs and four mobile phones were also recovered from the property by officers.

Neighbourhood policing team officers in Newport carried out the warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

PC Andrew Buchanan, the neighbourhood ward manager for Newport City Centre, said:

“The community play a vital role in providing us with important information and our operation took place this morning after people in the area raised concerns.

“We seized five knives and two swords from this address and the potential risk of harm that these dangerous and prohibited weapons could have caused is frightening.

“We encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately, so that we can take action.”

If you have any information that could assist the police investigation, you can contact them via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400321515.