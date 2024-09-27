Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire, a World Heritage Site, came first in the top 10 drawn up by author Lucy Waterlow for The Ultimate Guide to Parkrun.

Second on the list was Bushy Park in west London with the Eden Project in Cornwall coming in fourth.

Fifth was the challenging up-and-down jog over the sand dunes at Woolacombe Bay in Devon.

The full list was released in the run up to Parkrun, celebrating its 20th anniversary on October 2.

Parkrun is a weekly free 5km run in parkland or other open space on a Saturday morning.

Since its launch in Bushy Park on October 2, 2004, it has become a global phenomenon. It is now in 2,000 locations across 22 countries of the world.

Lucy Waterlow said: "There are so many scenic Parkruns around the UK, it was

difficult to narrow it down to a top 10.

"The ones I have chosen are all in beautiful and/or unique locations where you can take in some amazing sights while running. Many are in locations already popular with holidaymakers so you could tie in some 'parkrun tourism' with a trip away. And don't forget you don't need to be able to run to experience these Parkruns. You can also walk the whole route if you want, or attend as a volunteer.'

The Ultimate Guide to parkrun by Lucy Waterlow is published by Canbury Press, price £20.