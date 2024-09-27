The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is asking members if they accept or reject a 5.5 per cent pay increase, effective from April 2024.

The increase was awarded by the Welsh Government after recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB).

Intermediate pay points will also be introduced for Bands 8 and above.

RCN members have until October 25 to cast their vote.

RCN Wales associate director, Nicky Hughes, said: "Our members will decide if they believe this award is sufficient to begin the necessary steps to restore their pay.

"Nursing staff are the constant, essential workforce throughout the entire health and care system.

"Their salaries do not reflect their important role and will remain inadequate even after this award.

"We urge the Welsh government to present their strategies for enhancing NHS pay – it is crucial to attract and retain nursing staff, fill thousands of vacant nursing positions, and provide the care that people deserve."

The vote results will help determine RCN Wales's next steps.