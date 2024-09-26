At around 5am on Tuesday 24 September, officers carried out five warrants in Newport, Risca, Crosskeys and Cardiff.

Police officers also seized a large amount of cash, class A drugs, class B drugs, two quad bikes, a knife and a car.

A 20-year-old man from Risca has been charged with possessing a class B drug (cannabis), conspiring to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

A 21-year-old man from Newport has been charged with conspiring to supply class A drug (cocaine) and conspiring to supply class B drug (cannabis).

A 25-year-old man from Newport has been charged with conspiring to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

A 28-year-old woman from Newport has been charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

A 24-year-old man from Newport was arrested in connection with these raids and was released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston, said:

“Tuesday's activities are some of the many ways in which we are tackling serious and organised crime.

“We are committed to protecting those at risk from exploitation and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.

“The majority of our residents are honest, law-abiding, and hard-working people. They deserve to be able to live and work in neighbourhoods that are safe and not overshadowed by those involved in such crimes.

“It is, and should always be all of us in the community against these criminals. The public have an important role to play in providing information that can assist us in dismantling county lines drugs lines and safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

"I would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing in the community to report it to us, so we can take action.”