The event, organised by St David's Hospice Care, is being sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital and will take place on March 2, 2025.

It will be the 12th outing of the half marathon, which will see runners of all levels take in a route around Newport and Caerleon.

The hospital's sponsorship of the event celebrates its long-standing partnership with St David’s Hospice Care.

Stuart Hammond, chief executive at St Joseph's Hospital, which is based at Malpas in Newport, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor the St Joseph’s Hospital City of Newport Half Marathon, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to health and wellbeing, as well as supporting the local community.

"St David’s Hospice Care is a charity close to our hearts and I am proud to be working with them on this project.

"We hope to raise funds to support the hospice while raising awareness for their incredible cause.”

All proceeds from the half marathon will go towards funding essential services and support provided by St David’s Hospice Care. Runner are also encouraged to raise funds for the hospice or run for their own charity.

St Joseph’s will be entering a team of runners on the day who will be running to raise further money and awareness for the charity.

Chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care Emma Saysell said “St David’s Hospice Care is absolutely thrilled that St Joseph’s Hospital has become the headline sponsor of this extremely successful event.

"We have worked closely with St Joseph’s Hospital for many years. Their continued commitment means that we can support more patients and families who need palliative and end of life care."

For more details of the half marathon, including how to register and event updates, go to the City of Newport Half Marathon website or email newporthalf@stdavidshospicecare.org