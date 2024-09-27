The Lumineers are set to play at the Cardiff Utilita Arena on May 22, 2025.

This is part of their European and UK tour planned for April and May 2025, supporting their fifth studio album, which is highly anticipated and due for release the same year via Dualtone.

This tour is expected to be their biggest to date.

Fans can look forward to what promises to be memorable shows in big cities and renowned venues.

Tickets will be available on October 4.

Before their tour, The Lumineers are also set to release a concert film and their first-ever live album, both titled Live From Wrigley Field.

The concert film, which will be available on Saturday, September 28, captures their sold-out performance at Chicago's Wrigley Field on September 3, 2022, the closing night of their acclaimed BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.

The live album, set for release on Friday, September 27, will be available digitally and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. and Canada, and Decca internationally.

With limited-edition versions nearly sold out, fans are being urged to act swiftly to secure their copies.

Live From Wrigley Field showcases the band's vibrant energy as they played for more than 41,000 fans, delivering rousing renditions of 25 hits and fan favourites.

This includes performances of classics like Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Gloria, Brightside, and the 8x Platinum Ophelia, along with other popular tracks such as Submarines, A.M. Radio, and Sleep On The Floor.

The concert film and album mark a significant point in The Lumineers' career, highlighting their sophisticated songwriting, outstanding musicianship, and the strong sense of community they share with their fans. It will also serve as a taster for what to expect on the 2025 tour.

With 24 number one hits across different radio formats, The Lumineers have quickly risen to be one of the world's most adored bands, regardless of genre.

Starting in small clubs and open mics, the band has turned into a touring powerhouse, selling out arenas worldwide.

The Lumineers gained international recognition in 2012 with the hit song Ho Hey, the first single from their self-titled debut album.

The album itself was a huge success, reaching number two on the Billboard 200 and achieving 3x RIAA Platinum certification in both the U.S. and Canada.

The band also received two Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist.

Their second album, Cleopatra, topped the album charts in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., becoming RIAA platinum certified in the U.S. and 2x platinum in Canada.