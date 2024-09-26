Officers carrying out an investigation into drugs supply in Gwent would like to speak to Ryan Sage.

In a post on Facebook, at around 3pm, Gwent Police said: "Officers carrying out an investigation into drugs supply in Gwent would like to speak to Ryan Sage.

"Officers would like to speak to the 28-year-old from Cardiff who may be able to assist with their investigation.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999 or direct message us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400307869.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."