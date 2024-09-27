The Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo Tour has sold out 10 shows of the 16 dates.

The show will mark the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway with a selection of highlights from this iconic Genesis album on the playlist.

In recent years Steve Hackett and his touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums) have brought many of Genesis albums back to the concert hall to great acclaim. Special guest, Amanda Lehmann will be joining the whole of the UK tour on guitar and vocals.

The tour will be in Cardiff on October 11 at the Utilita Arena and will end on October 23 with a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Steve Hackett joined Genesis at the beginning of 1971 and gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the band’s classic line-up alongside Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins.

His intricate guitar work was a key element of Genesis’ albums from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977) including the iconic Selling England By The Pound.

After leaving Genesis at the end of 1977, his solo career, which now spans more than 30 albums, has demonstrated his extraordinary versatility with both electric and acoustic guitar.

