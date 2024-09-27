Morrisons in Cwmbran has been told by the authorities that major improvement is necessary to the system they have in place ensuring the food they sell is safe to eat.

The report states: "Major improvement necessary to the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future."

"Improvement is necessary to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene."

They were told the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage is 'generally satisfactory.'

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Torfaen County Borough Council.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

Morrisons Cwmbran have said they are disappointed by the score and that they will be making the relevant improvements before their next inspection.

A spokesperson for Morrisons Cwmbran said: "We have addressed the points which have resulted in this disappointing rating and are working with the local authority for the store to be re-rated in the coming weeks."

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs, stores and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website by filtering the name and location.