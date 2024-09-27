As part of Guinea Pig Awareness Week the animal charity highlighted the importance of meeting the five welfare needs of the popular pet, including providing a suitable diet, to encourage responsible ownership.

Guinea pigs can make remarkable pets - with unique personalities. But like other small animals, they have complex needs and they are not easy or cheap to look after. The failure of some owners to meet their pets’ needs, as well as overbreeding, has seen animal centres inundated with unwanted animals in recent years.

After the pandemic there was a steady rise in the numbers of abandoned guinea pigs who were dealt with by the RSPCA, from 455 in 2021 to 483 last year, although numbers have fortunately dropped this year.

In total 1,639 guinea pigs were reported abandoned to the animal charity from the start of 2021 up to the end of August 2024.

The intake of guinea pigs to RSPCA national animal centres soared by 122 per cent from 177 in 2021 to 253 last year - although the 198 pets arriving at centres up to the end of August this year is a drop on the same period last year (270).

The RSPCA helped 13 guinea pigs who were abandoned in a basket in a lane in Cardiff in May. They were taken to a place of safety and received vet care in private boarding because they were struggling with skin infections.

RSPCA small animal welfare expert Dominika Jagoda said: “Guinea pigs are incredible pets - with unique personalities, and it’s fantastic to celebrate them this week.



“But owners also need to make sure the welfare needs of guinea pigs are catered for. Providing them with the right environment to live in and making sure that they are fed a suitable diet are both key to guinea pigs living happy and healthy lives."

