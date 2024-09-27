Torfaen-based Phoenix Hire and Sales, along with sister company Survey Safety & Training, has been sold.
The new owner is Farnborough Tool Hire Group and the transaction was advised upon by Fabio Rambelli, KBS corporate associate director.
Operating from eight locations across Wales, with its head office in Cwmbran, Phoenix was founded in 2008 and specialises in construction plant and equipment hire and sales, employing more than 90 staff.
Survey Safety & Training, meanwhile, manages training operations and is based in Pontypridd.
FTH supplies customers across the south of England, with an additional hub in Scotland.
Paul Lewis, managing director of Phoenix, said: “FTH Hire Group is a like-minded, family run business, operating with the same core values as Phoenix.
“We are excited to join forces and be part of the FTH journey, with their clear vision and strategy to become the leading independent plant and tool hire provider in the UK."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel