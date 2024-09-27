The new owner is Farnborough Tool Hire Group and the transaction was advised upon by Fabio Rambelli, KBS corporate associate director.

Operating from eight locations across Wales, with its head office in Cwmbran, Phoenix was founded in 2008 and specialises in construction plant and equipment hire and sales, employing more than 90 staff.

Survey Safety & Training, meanwhile, manages training operations and is based in Pontypridd.

FTH supplies customers across the south of England, with an additional hub in Scotland.

Paul Lewis, managing director of Phoenix, said: “FTH Hire Group is a like-minded, family run business, operating with the same core values as Phoenix.

“We are excited to join forces and be part of the FTH journey, with their clear vision and strategy to become the leading independent plant and tool hire provider in the UK."