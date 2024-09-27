Comedians take the mic in the city on Friday night and then the Welsh language is centre stage on Saturday.

Capers in Cymraeg

Gwyl Newydd, Newport's Welsh language festival, takes place at the Riverfront Theatre on Saturday.

From 10am to 4pm there will be activities promoting Cymraeg, although the event is open to those that cannot speak Welsh.

"Newport’s English and Welsh primary school children will perform, along with Bedwas brass band, Cor y Dreigiau, children’s entertainment, workshops, and stalls," says the promotion.

There is no need to book to attend.

Quick quips

Organisers promise a 'shed load of laughs' at the Riverfront on Friday night.

Comedy Shed, whose previous acts include the likes of Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre, Lucy Porter, Nick Helm, Russell Kane, starts at 8.15pm.

"This relaxed cabaret-style comedy club on the last Friday of the month offers you the chance to enjoy a drink and sit back and relax, with three professional comedians ready to entertain you," says the promotion.

Doors open at 7.45pm with tickets costing £15.

Fundraiser

There will be activities for all ages at ‘Save The Six Bells Mini-Fest’ at Peterstone Village Hall on Saturday.

The event runs from 3pm to 10pm with a kids’ disco, face painting and toy corner, homemade cake and craft stalls, food by Toasties R Us and soft and alcoholic drinks.

There will be an “auction with a twist – bid on unique experiences and services from talented locals” and music from The Hitmen, Terry Mason and Anthony Stuart Lloyd.

Tickets can be bought online at savethesixbells.org, costing £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

It is part of a campaign to raise funds to buy Six Bells and develop it into a community hub.

Learning lines

There will be an afternoon of line dancing in Cwmbran on Sunday.

The event at St Gabriel’s Church Hall runs from 2pm to 5pm with hot drinks and cake included in the ticket price along with the dancing.

“Bring your friends, enjoy the music, and create memories while sipping on hot drinks and indulging in sweet treats,” say Sexy Eyes Line Dance.

Tickets cost £8, contact Rhys on 07546864606 to reserve a place.